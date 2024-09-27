AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

Minister oversees infrastructural development of housing project

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada held a site visit of Sky Gardens housing project on Thursday to oversee the infrastructural development.

It is a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) that is an attached department of the Ministry of Housing and Works.

Secretary Housing and Works Dr Shazad Khan Bangash and senior officers from the ministry accompanied the minister in this visit.

The minister got a formal briefing from the FGEHA director general.

He also discussed in detail with the contractors about the progress in the developmental work.

Sky Gardens (Green Enclave-II) is a housing scheme measuring 11000 K.

It is located in Mauza Kathar Mengal in the suburbs of Islamabad at an area close to the Murree Expressway.

It is a joint venture that was launched in 2019 but remained stagnant due to multiple factors.

Currently, infrastructural development work ranging from road construction, retaining boundary walls, development of water supply system and sewerage system with an estimated cost of Rs 7.944 billion is underway in block, H, J and K in its phase-1(B).

While addressing the media, the minister stated that providing high quality residential and housing facilities is our top priority.

He is fully committed along with his team at the ministry and the FGEHA to address the delaying issues in all ongoing projects under this ministry.

He attributed the project site as paradise like with beautiful views and scenic beauty around that would be furnished with high quality urban housing facilities. He applauded the whole team of contractors and workers for their continued work and stressed upon the early completion of the project.

The minister was apprised of the land sharing formula pertaining to developed plots in this scheme that is residential 70:30 and commercial 45:55.

Further, the continuing activities relating to infrastructure in some blocks will be completed in coming December this year and all developmental work has been evaluated to complete till the end of 2026.

During the visit, the minister also inaugurated Commoners Bridge and planted a tree.

FGEHA Riaz Hussain Pirzada Housing projects

