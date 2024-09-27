AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

Meezan Bank expands career opportunities for SAU graduates

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:10am

HYDERABAD: Prof Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, emphasized the importance of the banking sector in providing internships, scholarships, and job opportunities for students to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

He made these remarks during a seminar titled "Islamic Banking, Internships, and Career Opportunities for Graduates of Sindh Agriculture University," held at Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium, organized by SAU’s Business Incubation Centre (BIC) in collaboration with Meezan Bank Hyderabad Zone.

Dr. Khooharo stressed the need for banks to actively engage with universities to better prepare students for real-world challenges. He praised SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri for his visionary leadership in ensuring students gain practical opportunities that align with their academic achievements.

He also urged Meezan Bank and other financial institutions to offer paid internships and scholarships to agricultural students, creating a bridge between academia, the agricultural industry, and the financial sector.

Khurram Behzad Memon, General Manager of Meezan Bank for the Hyderabad Region, shared various internship and employment opportunities available for SAU graduates. He encouraged students to prepare for the highly competitive financial sector and assured that successful candidates would be offered paid internships at Meezan Bank.

Abdul Diyan, Regional Shariah Scholar of Meezan Bank, delivered an insightful presentation on the core principles of Islamic finance. He highlighted the ethical framework of Shariah-compliant banking, rooted in fairness, risk-sharing, and the prohibition of interest, positioning it as a sustainable alternative to conventional banking.

Ghulam Hussain Wagan, Deputy Director of BIC, praised SAU’s commitment to student development, noting that the university holds over 150 academic and professional sessions annually to boost students’ skills and knowledge, while Mr. Wagan has been appointed as the focal person from SAU to ensure a streamlined partnership with Meezan Bank, facilitating student placements and professional growth.

The event concluded with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony, symbolizing the strong and growing partnership between SAU and Meezan Bank. The gathering was attended by Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik, Dr. Shabana Tunio, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar, the regional management of Meezan Bank, faculty members, students, the local business community, progressive landlords, and a large number of SAU graduates and postgraduates.

Meezan Bank Sindh Agriculture University SAU graduates

