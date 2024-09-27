No plan to support much-touted ‘Constitutional Package’: JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday said that it was still part of the opposition and would remain so as the party had no plan to support the much-touted “Constitutional Package”.

Talking to journalists after a delegation led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Salman Akram Raja and others met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence, JUI-F spokesman Kamran Murtaza said the party would only support a legislation which serves the interests of the masses.

He said the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at “protecting” the government, which the JUI-F would not support.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendment which compromises human rights or undermines the judicial system,” he added.

He said that protecting fundamental rights was crucial and the parliament should be involved in that process, adding the JUI-F did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

The PTI delegation led by Salman Akram Raja comprising Akhunzada Hussain, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza and others called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed proposed constitutional amendments especially the proposed “Constitutional Package”.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed the constitutional amendment, the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act as well as the overall political situation.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that a meeting between PTI delegation and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was scheduled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024