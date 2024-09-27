AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
DGKC 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
MLCF 32.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 59.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.47%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.4%)
PPL 108.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
PRL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
SEARL 58.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
TRG 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,548 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,752 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 81,583 Decreased By -75 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,799 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.3%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

No plan to support much-touted ‘Constitutional Package’: JUI-F

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday said that it was still part of the opposition and would remain so as the party had no plan to support the much-touted “Constitutional Package”.

Talking to journalists after a delegation led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Salman Akram Raja and others met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence, JUI-F spokesman Kamran Murtaza said the party would only support a legislation which serves the interests of the masses.

He said the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at “protecting” the government, which the JUI-F would not support.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendment which compromises human rights or undermines the judicial system,” he added.

He said that protecting fundamental rights was crucial and the parliament should be involved in that process, adding the JUI-F did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

The PTI delegation led by Salman Akram Raja comprising Akhunzada Hussain, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza and others called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed proposed constitutional amendments especially the proposed “Constitutional Package”.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed the constitutional amendment, the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act as well as the overall political situation.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that a meeting between PTI delegation and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was scheduled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF PTI Salman Akram Raja constitutional package

Comments

200 characters

No plan to support much-touted ‘Constitutional Package’: JUI-F

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Oil prices dip on stronger supply prospects, China stimulus limits losses

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Read more stories