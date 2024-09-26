AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Norway issues warrant for man linked to Lebanon device blasts

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 10:50pm

OSLO: A Norwegian linked to the detonation of communication devices used by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been reported missing, prompting authorities to issue an international arrest warrant, police said Thursday.

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) confirmed to AFP that it had sent an international notice, without identifying the man.

Oslo police last week opened an investigation into a Norwegian man’s alleged links to the blasts.

Hezbollah handed out pagers hours before blasts - even after checks

“A missing persons case has been opened and we have issued an international search for the person,” Mari Elise Bunaes Myhrer of the Oslo police told broadcaster NRK.

Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies detonated across Lebanon last week, killing at least 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000 in an attack widely blamed on Israel, which has refused to comment.

Bulgarian authorities opened an investigation after Hungarian website Telex reported that Norta Global – a company registered in Bulgaria by a Norwegian – had imported the devices and then delivered them to Hezbollah.

Bulgaria’s National Security Agency (SANS) later said the company had nothing to do with the delivery of the exploding devices, but Oslo police said they had opened a “preliminary investigation into the information that has emerged”.

Norta Global, founded in April 2022 by Rinson Jose, last year declared revenue of 650,000 euros ($725,000) for consulting activities outside the European Union.

The company told the Verdens Gang newspaper last week that he has been on an overseas work trip since September 17 and that they had not been able to reach him.

The pagers and walkie-talkies exploded as their users were shopping in supermarkets, walking on streets and attending funerals, plunging the country into panic.

The United Nations said Friday that the detonation of the hand-held communication devices could constitute a war crime.

The war in Gaza began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Of the 251 hostages seized by militants, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,534 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The UN has described the figures as reliable.

