Mehreen Jabbar’s ‘Farar’ set to screen at inaugural London Pakistani Film Festival 2024

Ace Pakistani filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar is set to debut her new series at the very first London Pakistani Film Festival 2024, scheduled to take place from October 1-4, she announced through Instagram on Thursday.

In a post, Jabbar stated: “‘Farar’ episode 1 screening 2nd October at the first London Pakistani Film Festival in London. The web series will be released later this year. Fingers crossed! Those in London please spread the word!”

Jabbar’s 90’s telefilm ‘Farar’ was centered around three friends cruising through Karachi, trying to carve a way out for themselves. It is being revived as a web series 25 years later, and set to be released later this year.

It will feature Sarwat Gilani, Tooba Siddiqui, Mariam Saleem, Maha Hasan, Zahid Ahmed and Saleem Meraj.

“Twenty-five years later, three friends trying to get by and shine in the glorious and mad city that is Karachi. From old ‘Farar’ to a new ‘Farar’. Coming this year,” Jabbar had written when announcing the project along with an image depicting the original version and the new iteration.

The original cast comprised of Sania Saeed, Marina Khan and Huma Nawab.

The series is being produced by Content studio Applause Entertainment and production company Zindagi for online streaming platform Zee5, which also featured Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’.

The London Pakistani Film Festival (LPFF) will be an annual celebration of films and dramas from or about the Pakistani diaspora.

The festival will be held in London with special guests and talks, followed by a red carpet film awards ceremony.