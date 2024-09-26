AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.47 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.9%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
DFML 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.58%)
DGKC 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
FCCL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FFBL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.69%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUBC 124.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.19%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.32%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 143.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.55%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 55.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,613 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 25,988 Decreased By -277.2 (-1.06%)
KSE100 81,935 Decreased By -312.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 25,960 Decreased By -161 (-0.62%)
Hong Kong stocks surge more than 3% in afternoon trade

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 12:19pm

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong rallied more than three percent in the afternoon on Thursday, building on a surge this week fuelled by a raft of economy-boosting measures by China.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.16 percent, or 604.28 points, to 19,733.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 2.18 percent, or 63.08 points, to 2,959.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 2.18 percent, or 34.32 points, to 1,609.60.

The upswing came as Beijing announced measures aimed at boosting jobs in China – particularly among young people – and helping the poorest with handouts, with hopes for more to come as the country heads for a week-long break.

HK stocks notch best week in more than 12 years

And Bloomberg reported that leaders are considering injecting more than $140 billion into state-run banks to give them more room to support the economy – the first such move since the global financial crisis.

A number of stimulus measures on Tuesday and Wednesday suggested leaders were listening to calls to reinvigorate the world’s number two economy, fanning optimism for a much-needed recovery.

Hong Kong stocks

