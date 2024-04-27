AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
HK stocks notch best week in more than 12 years

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and China stocks extended gains on Friday, with the Hang Seng Index logging its best week since October 2011, as sentiment recovered further after strategists from global investment houses upgraded their views on Chinese shares.

Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net 22.4 billion yuan ($3.09 billion) in Chinese A-shares via the stock connect programme on Friday, a record high.

Chinese internet giants listed in Hong Kong jumped 4.6% to lead the gains.

“A lot of investors do see some technical opportunities in China,” Tai Hui, APAC chief market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management said.

The recent resilience in China and Hong Kong stocks despite a correction in the US markets, showcases the importance of including China into the portfolio for diversification, he added.

China’s President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday afternoon, in a sign of easing tensions between the two countries.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.17% at 3,088.64. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.53%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.02%, the consumer staples sector up 1.22%, the real estate index up 5.93% and the healthcare sub-index up 2.16%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.78% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.344%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.84%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.81%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 366.61 points or 2.12% at 17,651.15. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.44% to 6,269.76.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.6%, while the IT sector rose 3.54%, the financial sector ended 0.96% higher and the property sector rose 3.35 percent.

