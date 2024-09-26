Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered some gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.12% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 277.53, a gain of Re0.32 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Wednesday approved Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement of about $7 billion aimed at supporting the authorities’ efforts to cement macroeconomic stability and create conditions for a stronger, more inclusive, and resilient growth.

The board also authorised to immediately release the first loan tranche of nearly $1.1 billion, which is likely to be received by September 30.

Globally, the US dollar held firm on Thursday following its sharpest rally since early June as traders looked ahead to speeches from key Federal Reserve policymakers later in the day for clues on the pace of interest rate cuts.

The US currency rebounded strongly overnight from a more than one-year low to the euro and a 2 1/2-year trough versus sterling.

While there was no obvious catalyst for the rebound, investors appeared to take a more nuanced view on just how aggressive future US rate hikes would be, with Fed speakers this week not presenting a unified view on the path forward.

On Wednesday, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said she “strongly supported” the decision to cut rates by half a point earlier this month to kick off the easing cycle, but didn’t talk about her preferences for the pace of reductions from here.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday after falling in the previous session, as signs of firmer fuel demand and falling inventories in the US, the world’s top crude oil consumer, outweighed worries over global demand prospects.

Brent crude futures were up 6 cents, or 0.08%, to $73.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $69.71 per barrel as of 0345 GMT.

Oil prices slumped over 2% on Wednesday as worries over supply disruptions in Libya eased and demand concerns continued despite China’s latest stimulus plans

This is an intra-day update