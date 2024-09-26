AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
DFML 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.78%)
DGKC 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.69%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
HUBC 124.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.3%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.32%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 143.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.55%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 55.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,612 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,993 Decreased By -272.1 (-1.04%)
KSE100 81,974 Decreased By -273.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 25,974 Decreased By -147.5 (-0.56%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 12:07pm

The Pakistani rupee registered some gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.12% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 277.53, a gain of Re0.32 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Wednesday approved Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement of about $7 billion aimed at supporting the authorities’ efforts to cement macroeconomic stability and create conditions for a stronger, more inclusive, and resilient growth.

The board also authorised to immediately release the first loan tranche of nearly $1.1 billion, which is likely to be received by September 30.

Globally, the US dollar held firm on Thursday following its sharpest rally since early June as traders looked ahead to speeches from key Federal Reserve policymakers later in the day for clues on the pace of interest rate cuts.

The US currency rebounded strongly overnight from a more than one-year low to the euro and a 2 1/2-year trough versus sterling.

While there was no obvious catalyst for the rebound, investors appeared to take a more nuanced view on just how aggressive future US rate hikes would be, with Fed speakers this week not presenting a unified view on the path forward.

On Wednesday, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said she “strongly supported” the decision to cut rates by half a point earlier this month to kick off the easing cycle, but didn’t talk about her preferences for the pace of reductions from here.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday after falling in the previous session, as signs of firmer fuel demand and falling inventories in the US, the world’s top crude oil consumer, outweighed worries over global demand prospects.

Brent crude futures were up 6 cents, or 0.08%, to $73.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $69.71 per barrel as of 0345 GMT.

Oil prices slumped over 2% on Wednesday as worries over supply disruptions in Libya eased and demand concerns continued despite China’s latest stimulus plans

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 retreats after initial buying burst on IMF board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices fall over 2% on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories