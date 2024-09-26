AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 05:58pm

An initial buying spree made way for selling pressure as investors took a stock of Pakistan’s economic condition despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting a historic intra-day high of 82,905.73.

However, selling in the latter hours pushed the index below 82,000.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 81,657.97, down by 589.95 points or 0.72%.

Experts Business Recorder reached out to said all positive news had been incorporated, making way for some consolidation, profit-taking, and taking stock of Pakistan’s economic situation that is currently still precarious.

Most analysts generally see the IMF programme as an overall positive for Pakistan as it gives the government a much-needed roadmap for economic reforms, a task Islamabad tends to shy away from.

On Wednesday, the IMF Executive Board considered Pakistan’s request and authorised to immediately release the first loan tranche of nearly $1.1 billion, likely to be received by September 30.

The same day, PSX had also witnessed a bullish session as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed higher by 764 points, settling at 82,247.92 ahead of the IMF Board meeting.

Globally, Asian stocks bucked the global trend to extend a rally on Thursday, fuelled by persistent optimism over China’s aggressive stimulus package, although there were signs some of that enthusiasm was starting to ebb.

The sea of green across equities in Asia came even as Wall Street closed lower overnight with global stock indexes giving up their gains from earlier in the week.

Still, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose more than 1% to an over two-year high on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index similarly advanced 1.5%, while the mainland CSI300 blue-chip index reversed early losses to last trade 0.3% higher.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Thursday, appreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market. At close, the currency settled at 277.69, a gain of Re0.16 against the US dollar.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 423.94 million from 422.16 million on Wednesday.

The value of shares decreased to Rs17.67 billion from Rs18.38 billion in the previous session.

PIA Holding Company was the volume leader with 36.33 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 33.11 million shares, and Kohinoor Spinning with 25.82 million shares.

Shares of 444 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 125 registered an increase, 263 recorded a fall, while 56 remained unchanged.

IMF Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 IMF programme IMF loan IMF and Pakistan IMF executive board Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices slide on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 18% in FY24

Hezbollah says again launched rockets at defence industry complexes near Israel’s Haifa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Read more stories