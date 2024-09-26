Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday clarified that no official notification has been issued regarding the appointment of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

A notification in this regard was making the rounds on social media claiming that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had been appointed as the new chief justice.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175A read with Article 177 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Hon’ble Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 26th October, 2024,” said the notification.

However, the Law Ministry, termed the notification as fake. “This notification is fake. Ministry of Law and Justice didn’t issue such kind of notification,” it said.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the matter is under review, and any such appointment has not yet been finalised. They urged the public to rely on verified sources for official updates and warned against the spread of misinformation.

The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, is set to retire on October 25. Rumours are abound that the government is making efforts to amend the law to grant an extension to his service.

However, CJP Qazi Faez Isa clarified, earlier this month that he had declined a proposed extension to his tenure amid rumours of age limit reforms. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, while talking to journalists in Adiala Jail on Wednesday, said his party is completely backing Supreme Court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to become next chief justice of Pakistan. “The appointment of the next chief justice should be announced soon. [We] completely back Justice Mansoor Ali Shah,” he said.

