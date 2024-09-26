Alkhidmat’s healthcare facilities examines 700 children

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has successfully concluded the second phase of its annual health screening of orphan children under its Orphan Care Programme, officials said on Wednesday.

Approximately 700 children were examined for common illnesses at Alkhidmat’s healthcare facilities, including its hospitals in Orangi and Korangi, and the Alkhidmat Medical Center in Malir.

The medical check-ups, which focused on ENT, dental, and eye conditions, provided free medical consultations and prescriptions for the children. Additionally, doctors offered valuable health advice to the children and their guardians on maintaining overall well-being.

Executive Director of Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureishi said that currently 2,200 orphan children registered under its programme, of which 1,000 have already undergone screenings. The remaining children will be screened in the coming weeks.

