Supplements Print 2024-09-26

25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab

Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

TEXT: It is a pleasure to support the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in celebrating National Newspaper Readership Day. Newspapers remain a trusted source of news, providing citizens with well-researched, fact-checked information that helps them make informed decisions.

The media landscape has changed dramatically in recent years, but newspapers have remained steadfast in their commitment to truth, integrity, and accuracy. In an era where rumors and fake news can easily go viral on social media, the role of newspapers has become even more crucial. They offer depth, context, and a comprehensive perspective on the stories they cover, which is essential for creating a well-rounded, informed public. In Punjab, we have seen firsthand how the dissemination of credible information can positively impact governance, shape public opinion, and foster social harmony.

In this age of rapidly evolving digital media, where fake news can spread unchecked, the importance of newspapers in providing clarity and truth is even greater. I urge the people of Punjab, and indeed all of Pakistan, to develop a regular habit of newspaper reading, so that we can build a society rooted in knowledge, truth, and understanding. Let us also encourage the younger generation to engage with this time-honored tradition, equipping them with the critical tools they need to distinguish between fact and fiction in an increasingly complex and information-saturated world.

