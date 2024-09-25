AGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.92%)
AIRLINK 132.00 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.48%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
DCL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
DFML 49.88 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.85%)
DGKC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
FCCL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
FFBL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.54%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
KOSM 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.6%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
NBP 58.56 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (5.32%)
OGDC 142.01 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.76%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 108.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.94%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
SEARL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.23%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,632 Increased By 40.3 (0.47%)
BR30 26,212 Increased By 315 (1.22%)
KSE100 81,890 Increased By 406.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 25,988 Increased By 85.7 (0.33%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to resume rise on yuan-led Asia rally, Fed outlook

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 11:28am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Wednesday, boosted by the broad uptick in Asian peers in the wake of China’s steps to support the economy and increased odds that the Federal Reserve will opt for one more aggressive rate cut.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 83.56-83.58 to the US dollar compared with 83.67 in the previous session.

The rupee’s winning run halted on Tuesday amid dollar buying by a large corporate and other importers alongside outflows related to a MSCI rebalancing that happened last Friday.

In Wednesday’s session, the rupee “will benefit in a sympathetic move” looking at the yuan, Srinivas Puni, managing director at FX advisory firm QuantArt Market Solutions, said.

The dollar/rupee remains range-bound, with bias on the downside considering that the dollar is pressured by Fed rate cut expectations, Puni said.

Offshore yuan climbs past 7

The offshore yuan strengthened past the 7.00 handle against the US dollar on optimism over China’s stimulus package.

China’s central bank lowered the cost of its medium-term loans to banks on Wednesday, in a move consistent with broad policy measures announced a day earlier to shore up the economy.

The yuan was further helped by weak US consumer confidence data that increased the probability that the Fed will once more cut rates by 50 basis points (bps) at its next meeting in November.

Indian rupee ends weaker

US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in September.

US consumer confidence has now “slipped to near the bottom of the narrow range it has been in over the past two years,” ANZ Bank said in a note.

Swaps are now pricing in a more than 60% probability of a 50 bps Fed cut at the November meeting, nearly double compared to a week ago.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to resume rise on yuan-led Asia rally, Fed outlook

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

Energy giant MARI begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Oil dips on worries China stimulus plans not enough to boost demand

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Read more stories