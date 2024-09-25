AGL 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 130.84 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.58%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
DFML 48.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
DGKC 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
FFBL 48.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 130.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.2%)
HUMNL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.79%)
MLCF 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.43%)
NBP 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.33%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
TPLP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.85%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,634 Increased By 42.4 (0.49%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 129.1 (0.5%)
KSE100 81,718 Increased By 234.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,989 Increased By 86.5 (0.33%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-25

Innovative wins P@SHA ICT Awards 2024

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Innovative Pvt Ltd (IPL), Pakistan’s leading provider of Self-Service Banking and Currency Technology Solutions, has won P@SHA ICT Award 2024 in the Business Services-FinTech category.

This marks the second time in a row IPL has secured this coveted honour, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in financial technology and innovation.

Recognized for its groundbreaking contributions, IPL’s cutting-edge FinTech solutions, particularly its flagship product iEngage, continue to revolutionize the banking landscape. IPL has enabled financial institutions to offer superior, customer-centric services, such as the Smarter Cash Withdrawals feature, which allows users to withdraw cash in their preferred denominations along with modern UI / UX and Omnichannel experience on ATMs.

The company’s CEO Naveed Ali Baig received the award in a ceremony and said that this award is a testament to the relentless efforts of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering the best-in-class solutions to our clients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

P@SHA fintech Innovative Pvt Ltd P@SHA ICT Awards 2024

Comments

200 characters

Innovative wins P@SHA ICT Awards 2024

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories