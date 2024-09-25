Innovative wins P@SHA ICT Awards 2024

KARACHI: Innovative Pvt Ltd (IPL), Pakistan’s leading provider of Self-Service Banking and Currency Technology Solutions, has won P@SHA ICT Award 2024 in the Business Services-FinTech category.

This marks the second time in a row IPL has secured this coveted honour, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in financial technology and innovation.

Recognized for its groundbreaking contributions, IPL’s cutting-edge FinTech solutions, particularly its flagship product iEngage, continue to revolutionize the banking landscape. IPL has enabled financial institutions to offer superior, customer-centric services, such as the Smarter Cash Withdrawals feature, which allows users to withdraw cash in their preferred denominations along with modern UI / UX and Omnichannel experience on ATMs.

The company’s CEO Naveed Ali Baig received the award in a ceremony and said that this award is a testament to the relentless efforts of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering the best-in-class solutions to our clients.

