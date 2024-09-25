AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
AIRLINK 130.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.51%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.93%)
DGKC 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.86%)
FCCL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
FFBL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.33%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.27%)
MLCF 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.43%)
NBP 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.44%)
OGDC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,638 Increased By 46 (0.54%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 153.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 81,828 Increased By 344.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 26,003 Increased By 100 (0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-25

‘PPP never been a part of any illegal amendment,’ says Punjab Governor

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Pakistan People’s Party has never been a part of any illegal amendment and will never be a part of it.

He said this while talking to a delegation of District Bar Association Faisalabad, led by President PLF Punjab Raheel Kamran Cheema who called on him, here at Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the lawyers’ community has always struggled to ensure political and constitutional stability in the country. He said that the role of the lawyers’ community in the restoration of democracy movement is commendable. He further said that every section of the society including lawyers has to play a positive role for the betterment of the country.

The delegation of Faisalabad Bar Association apprised the governor about the formation of a separate High Court Bench for Faisalabad Division and other issues faced by the Bar.

The governor assured the delegation that he would talk to the concerned quarters for the establishment of the High Court Bench at Faisalabad. The delegation also invited the governor to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association. The governor accepted the invitation to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

