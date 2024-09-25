‘PPP never been a part of any illegal amendment,’ says Punjab Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Pakistan People’s Party has never been a part of any illegal amendment and will never be a part of it.

He said this while talking to a delegation of District Bar Association Faisalabad, led by President PLF Punjab Raheel Kamran Cheema who called on him, here at Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the lawyers’ community has always struggled to ensure political and constitutional stability in the country. He said that the role of the lawyers’ community in the restoration of democracy movement is commendable. He further said that every section of the society including lawyers has to play a positive role for the betterment of the country.

The delegation of Faisalabad Bar Association apprised the governor about the formation of a separate High Court Bench for Faisalabad Division and other issues faced by the Bar.

The governor assured the delegation that he would talk to the concerned quarters for the establishment of the High Court Bench at Faisalabad. The delegation also invited the governor to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association. The governor accepted the invitation to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association.

