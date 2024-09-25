AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-25

Al-Qadir Trust case hearing: Now PTI founder makes wild allegation against CJP

Fazal Sher Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Tuesday, alleged that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was part of the “London Plan”.

Talking to reporters informally at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife, he said that everything has become clear after the Supreme Court judgment regarding reserved seats.

He said that the Chief Election Commissioner is not even a biased umpire but he is the opener batsman of their [the government’s] team. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the second batsman of their team, he said.

He said that they wanted to get two-thirds majority to give extension to the umpires. “It has become clear that Qazi Faez Isa was part of the London Plan”, he said, adding that Chief Justice of Pakistan has not heard our petitions related to May 9 and February 8.

Khan alleged that Chief Justice Qazi Feaz Isa has reduced our seats.

The PTI founding chairman endorsed the stance of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on the Practice and Procedures Ordinance, expressing support for the judge’s position. Justice Mansoor took the right position regarding the Practice and Procedure Act committee, he said.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing Al-Qadir Trust case, adjourned Al-Qadir Trust case hearing till today (Wednesday) following the request of the defence counsel.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s counsel requested the court to adjourn hearing. He said that Bushra Bibi’s counsel Usman Riaz Gull is ill due to which he did not appear before the court.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected to the defence counsel’s request. From the defence side, 12 powers of attorney have been submitted before the court, he said, adding that the last witness of the Al-Qadir Trust case is appearing before the court for the last 23 hearings but the defence counsel did not complete his cross-examination.

He said that Khan’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar and Intizar Panjuta is present in the courtroom and they should conduct cross examination of the witness.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued judgment regarding the case but did not issue any order to stop the proceedings.

The judge remarked that the court is granting last chance to the defence for completing cross examination of the witness.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Wednesday).

PTI Imran Khan Al Qadir Trust

