Pakistan actor Fawad Khan rumoured to make Bollywood comeback

Pakistan actor Fawad Khan is reportedly set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Ridhi Dogra, according to the Hindustan Times.

Quoting a source with knowledge of the project, the Hindustan Times reported that the film is set to be a romantic comedy in which the two actors have been cast as leads.

It will begin shooting at the end of this year, with the film set to release by 2026.

Interestingly, the project will not be filmed in India, rather in several locations including New York and London, added the report.

In July, Deadline had reported that Fawad Khan was set to star in a romantic comedy with actor Vaani Kapoor that will be shot entirely in the United Kingdom.

However, this seems like an entirely different project and could mark Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood following Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Fawad Khan’s 2022 action-adventure ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ went on to become the country’s highest-grossing film of all time.

The film is set to release in Indian cinemas on October 2, following much debate.

Last year, in an interview with CNN, Fawad Khan spoke about the significance of the film being potentially released in India, and the importance of cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

He was last seen in ‘Barzakh’ across Sanam Saeed.