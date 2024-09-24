HBL-P@SHA awards given away to exceptional IT companies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the representative body of Pakistan's IT industry, hosted the HBL-P@SHA ICT Awards 2024, here on Monday.

The event promoting #MakeInPakistan, recognised and honoured companies that have demonstrated exceptional service and innovation in Pakistan's IT sector.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja attended the event as chief guest.

Other attendees included the SIFC and government officials, diplomats, top IT industry representatives, startups, and prominent personalities.

The HBL-P@SHA ICT Awards 2024 recognized and honored the most innovative solutions in Pakistan's IT industry, presenting 33 Gold Awards and 47 Merit Awards across various top-tier categories, including Consumer, Business Services, Inclusion and Community, and Student Innovation. This year, P@SHA received an overwhelming response, with more than 1,198 applications for these esteemed awards. Over the course of 15 rigorous judging cycles, industry veterans served as judges to identify the best talent in the country.

Khawaja extended lauded P@SHA and HBL for organising this event and for their continued efforts to promote the IT industry in Pakistan.

"The HBL-P@SHA ICT Awards highlight the creativity and excellence of our software and service companies, providing local, regional, and international visibility. These awards empower our innovators, startups, and students to showcase their talents globally, including at the Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards."

Highlighting the role of P@SHA and the importance of the awards, Minister of State said that P@SHA plays an instrumental role in shaping Pakistan's digital future, driving innovation and progress in the IT and telecom sectors.

Recognising and supporting our software and service companies is critical for sustaining growth and positioning Pakistan on the global technology map. The HBL-P@SHA ICT Awards are vital in this mission, celebrating innovation and promoting #MakeInPakistan, she added.

Khawaja congratulated all the nominees and winners and said that their dedication and innovation are setting new standards in technology and inspiring future generations of leaders. "Together, we are building a brighter, more innovative future for Pakistan's IT sector."

Khawaja specially informed the participants about the government's initiatives for the IT sector.

Speaking at the event, P@SHA Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan said, "It has always been our effort to reach every forum of the government to fulfill the legitimate demands of the IT companies in the country. SIFC's full support was received, which is the reason why IT export graphs are constantly rising and setting new records these days."

Zohaib further said that P@SHA is driving Pakistan's digital economy forward, cultivating trust and facilitating growth within the digital landscape. By generating thousands of employment opportunities and advocating for a more efficient and transparent government, P@SHA has proven instrumental in shaping the nation's technological future.

The association's initiatives have directly contributed to a significant and sustained surge in Pakistan's IT exports over several quarters, reaching $3.22 billion this year and continuing to grow – a compelling indicator of the industry's resilience and potential.

Chairman P@SHA, extended congratulations to the winners, recognizing their outstanding contributions. "Today, we celebrate the best of Pakistan's IT industry, honoring, recognizing, and empowering growth, and proudly promoting the 'Made in Pakistan' brand."

Commenting on this, Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “HBL's partnership with P@SHA has been a catalyst for the growth of Pakistan's IT industry. Through collaborative efforts, we've not only nurtured local talent but also provided a global platform for Pakistani IT companies to showcase their capabilities. The HBL P@SHA ICT awards stand as a testament to the exceptional innovation and dedication of our industry, inspiring future generations to contribute to Pakistan's digital revolution."

Nadeem Aslam, the Secretary General of P@SHA, expressed his gratitude to all participants for attending and reaffirmed P@SHA's commitment to driving growth in Pakistan's IT sector and digital economy.

These award-winning companies have showcased exceptional talent and will now represent Pakistan on the global stage at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards in Brunei Darussalam later this year, making the nation proud with their achievements.

The ceremony concluded with a musical performance by Pakistan's renowned singer Aima Baig.

