QENS ALKHOR visits Karachi

KARACHI: Qatar Emiri Naval Ship (QENS) ALKHOR visited Karachi. Upon arrival, the Ship was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Navy officers and sailors. During the visit, Commanding Officer of the QEN Ship paid homage at Mazar-e-Quaid. He also called on Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi.

During the meeting, he appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in promoting peace and security in the region. Additionally matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral cooperation were discussed. The Qatari Ship will participate in joint exercise Asad Al Bahr and bilateral training and discussions with PN counterparts during its stay at Karachi.

