Officials exerting pressure to get choice postings: FBR chairman asks heads of field formations to certify/endorse action

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood has directed all heads of field formations to certify/endorse action against tax officials, trying to exert pressure for seeking choice postings in field formations.

In this regard, the FBR has issued new instructions to the heads of the field formations on Monday.

Refer to the instructions issued by the secretary Revenue Division/chairman FBR on the said subject and to say that it may be ensured that instructions conveyed by aforesaid letter are duly received and acknowledged by each officer/official/staff (BS-I & above) working under your respective jurisdiction.

Following certificate, duly signed by all directors general/chief commissioners IR/chief collectors Customs should reach FBR latest by October 1, 2024 positively: “Certified that the instructions of the Secretary Revenue Division /Chairman, FBR contained in letter No. 16(t)/S-MIR-I/2008 dated 20.08.2024 have been duly received and acknowledged by each officer/official/staff (BS-I & above) working in the respective field formations,” the FBR said.

The FBR has observed with grave concern that there is a rampant sub-culture of using extraneous influence for “choice postings” by the officers/officials of FBR, particularly, those seeking field assignments.

Moreover, mid-level officers seeking choice postings through their influence/network are creating a poor model of career choices for junior officers.

Use of extraneous influence constitutes “misconduct” under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

