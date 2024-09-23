AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Power generation: New lows

BR Research Published 23 Sep, 2024 09:05am

Smack in the middle of all the chest thumping around Pakistan achieving macroeconomic “stability”, power generation numbers have thrown a dampener. August 2024 electricity generation numbers from the national grid reads the problem statement loud and clear. Hard facts first. At 12.7 billion net units generated, this is the lowest August value in seven years. There has only been one previous incidence of the monthly year-on-year drop being higher than August’s 17.5 percent in eight years.

Mind you, August has historically received the highest power generation of all months – but that has all changed, and drastically. The only previous instance of August generation being lower than July only showed a deviation of less than 2 percent. The weather patterns from last year largely stayed unchanged in 2024. The fall is so steep that August 2024 generation is even lower than that of June of the year – which is well and truly unprecedented. The 12-month moving average power generation at 10 billion units is the lowest in forty-one months. The 2MFY25 generation is down 9 percent from the same period last year and the lowest 2-month number since FY19.

The reference power generation for 2MFY25 is slated at 30.9 billion units in the Power Purchase Price (PPP) used for reference the base tariff. The actual generation at 27.1 billion net units should worry authorities in Islamabad. Not that the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) has gone out of hand – in fact for the second month running, CPPA has requested a slight negative adjustment from reference fuel charges. That said the reference fuel charges are significantly higher than a year ago.

It is the periodic quarterly adjustments that could go for a spin one more time. Last year, it was largely the faulty assumptions in the PPP as regards the power generation mix that led to significantly higher monthly adjustments. This time around, that has been taken care of – as base tariff revision stands on more realistic grounds. While there may be little deviation in terms of generation mix – the dip in absolute generation is going to have a big impact as capacity charge component is going to balloon in unit terms.

The system’s nameplate and dependable generation capacity in the meanwhile, has grown substantially. Yes, the purchasing power of all consumer categories from domestic to industrial and from commercial to agriculture have significantly eroded in the recent past – life has not really come to a standstill for the system to return values from six and seven years ago.

Bloomberg puts Pakistan’s solar panel imports in the first six months of 2024 exceeding 13 gigawatts – more than double from a year ago – and four times form two years ago. Read it with a rather lucrative net metering policy for rooftop solar – and you have a simple explanation for where all the grid demand has evaporated. And this could just be the beginning as all the imported solar panels may not yet be reflected in the demand pattern. There are incentives to move away for those who can afford, and there are subsidies for those at the other extreme. There are not enough cushions for those stuck in the middle – and the situation will keep getting tougher, as more solar panels get erected. The single buyer model will ensure the capacity payments will have to be charged to whoever else is stuck with the grid.

power generation Fuel Charges Adjustment electricity generation Power Purchase Price solar panel imports

Comments

200 characters

Power generation: New lows

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories