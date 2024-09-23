AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-23

Direct shipping route, air flights help increase trade: Bangladeshi HC

Published 23 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique has said people-to-people contacts are crucial to increase bilateral trade between the two Muslim countries - Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Speaking at a talk on “Strengthening People-To-People Ties between Bangladesh And Pakistan” organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations at local hotel on Sunday, the Bangladeshi High Commissioner said that there is huge potential to increase bilateral trade between the two countries. “Both the brotherly countries with total population of over 400 million are a huge market where bilateral trade could be increase in manifolds,” he added.

He pointed out that many Pakistani businessmen invested in different sectors and doing businesses in Bangladesh without any hurdle and problems. Many Pakistani businessmen have their old contacts in Bangladesh that help them to start and expend their businesses, he said.

The BD High Commissioner also discussed some issues that are affecting bilateral trade activities between the two countries, saying that geopolitical tensions and the suspension of direct shipping routes are major causes that affected bilateral trade activities during past couple of years.

He said that direct shipping route and direct air flights could help to increase people to people contact and trade activities.

He said Dhaka-Karachi air route was one of most profitable route for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) showing large number of people intends to travel from both sides.

He pointed out that Chief Advisor of Bangladesh would meet Pakistan’s Prime Minister during the annual United Nations General Assembly session and termed it a very positive development to strengthen ties between the two countries.

He also pointed out that Pakistani drama serials are very popular in Bangladesh. He was of the view that exchange of cultural, educational and business delegation could help to further strengthen bilateral trade and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He noted that the frequent participation of Pakistani singers in Bangladeshi folk festivals and stressed the need to resolve visa issues that hinder greater cultural and business exchanges.

Nadira Panjwani, Chairperson of KCFR, in her opening speech said the total bilateral traded volume between Pakistan and Bangladesh was only $1.5 billion in 2023 that is very low from its potential.

She said large numbers of people from both sides are eager to visit both countries but face visa restrictions. She urged for visa processes to be simplified.

The Patron in Chief of KCFR, Ikram Sehgal in his concluding remarks said that a no visa, no tariff policy will bring the two countries closer. He said Pakistan and Bangladesh are now two countries but one nation.

