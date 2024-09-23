LUMHS holds MDCAT for session 2024-25

HYDERABAD: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admission in the courses of MBBS & BDS for the session 2024-2025 was conducted at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro on Sunday.

A total number of 12,659 (5,859 male and 6,800 female candidates) appeared in the test. The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan personally monitored the arrangements and ensured the proper vigilance of the test. Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro is allocated with 350 seats for the course of MBBS and 100 seats for the course of BDS, 100 seats of MBBS for Liaquat Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Thatta, whereas 100 MBBS seats for male candidates are reserved for Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro.

