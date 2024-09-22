AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Gulf bourses mixed on regional tensions; Saudi extends gains

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2024 06:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Sunday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, although the Saudi index extended gains on bets for further U.S. interest rate cuts.

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire into Sunday, with Israeli warplanes carrying out the most intense bombardment in almost a year of conflict across Lebanon’s south and Hezbollah firing rockets deep into northern Israel.

The escalating attacks come less than 48 hours after an Israeli airstrike targeted Hezbollah commanders in a suburb of the Lebanese capital. The death toll from that strike had risen to 45, the Lebanese health ministry said on Sunday.

In Qatar, the share index eased 0.2%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, falling 0.8% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar down 0.5%.

Gulf markets end mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.4%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group up 1%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday and projected a further half-point rate cut by year-end, a full point next year and a half-point trim in 2026.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) often aligns with the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.3% higher, led by a 3.4% gain in EFG Holding.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday that a planned Saudi Arabian investment of $5 billion in Egypt is independent of funds the Gulf state has deposited in the country’s central bank, sending bond prices higher.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 12,130

QATAR lost 0.2% to 10,439

EGYPT up 0.3% to 31,038

BAHRAIN was up 0.2% to 2,032

OMAN lost 0.4% to 4,709

KUWAIT dropped 0.4% to 7,758

Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks

