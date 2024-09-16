Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2024 07:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday as investors await a likely cut to U.S. interest rates this week, with the Saudi index giving up early gains to conclude in negative territory.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is all but certain to cut rates on Wednesday, but the debate is over the size of the cut, with market bets inclining towards 50 basis points (bps), LSEG data showed.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes the UAE, often aligns with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decisions as most of the regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.3%, with Dubai Taxi Company advanced 7.5%, extending gains from the previous session.

The taxi operator on Friday announced the company had been awarded 300 new plates, expanding its fleet, at the latest auction held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.4% higher.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, hit by a 1.7% fall in Alinma Bank and a 0.2% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Most Gulf markets gain ground on big Fed rate cut bets

However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged higher as ongoing disruption to U.S. Gulf oil infrastructure balanced persistent demand concerns after a fresh round of Chinese data while investors await Fed rate decision.

The Qatari benchmark eased 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.3%.

The Qatari stock market saw limited movements, as investors in the region await this week’s central banks meetings, particularly the Federal Reserve’s, said Ahmed Negm Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

“The market is close to its high from earlier this year, benefiting from a rebound.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.8%, weighed down by a 1% fall in Commercial International Bank.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.3% to 11,867
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.4% to 9,389
 DUBAI            added 0.3% to 4,395
 QATAR            eased 0.1% to 10,449
 EGYPT            lost 0.8% to 30,260
 BAHRAIN          dropped 0.4% to 1,945
 OMAN             down 0.3% to 4,731
 KUWAIT           added 0.1% to 7,758
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Most Gulf stock markets Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 158 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Gunvor Group keen to invest in petroleum sector, says Pakistan govt

Gaza rescuers say at least 18 killed in Israeli strikes

Sui Southern Gas Company appoints Amin Rajput as acting CEO, MD

Oil prices edge higher ahead of Fed interest rate decision

China beat Pakistan in shootout to enter Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

Read more stories