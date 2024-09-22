Bomb blast kills police officer in foreign diplomats’ security detail in Pakistan, police say

A bomb blast on Sunday killed a police officer in the security detail of nearly a dozen foreign diplomats in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting area on the invitation of local chamber of commerce.

“The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb,” he said.

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

Another four police officers were wounded, Khan said.

All diplomats were safe and were heading back to Islamabad, police said.

“All the ambassadors remained safe in the attack and had been shifted to a safe place before their departure to Islamabad,” Deputy Inspector General of police Mohammad Ali Gandapur told Reuters.

Pakistan Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the blast near a police van in the jurisdiction of Malam Jabba Police Station in Swat.

He paid tribute to the police constable Burhan Khan, who was martyred in the blast.

Naqvi expressed condolences and sympathy with the family of the martyred officer and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured officers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he was quoted as saying in a statement shared by the Ministry of Interior.