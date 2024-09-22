AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bomb blast kills police officer in foreign diplomats’ security detail in Pakistan, police say

  • Diplomats were visiting area on invitation of local chamber of commerce
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2024 Updated September 22, 2024 06:59pm
File Photo
File Photo

A bomb blast on Sunday killed a police officer in the security detail of nearly a dozen foreign diplomats in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting area on the invitation of local chamber of commerce.

“The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb,” he said.

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

Another four police officers were wounded, Khan said.

All diplomats were safe and were heading back to Islamabad, police said.

“All the ambassadors remained safe in the attack and had been shifted to a safe place before their departure to Islamabad,” Deputy Inspector General of police Mohammad Ali Gandapur told Reuters.

Pakistan Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the blast near a police van in the jurisdiction of Malam Jabba Police Station in Swat.

He paid tribute to the police constable Burhan Khan, who was martyred in the blast.

Naqvi expressed condolences and sympathy with the family of the martyred officer and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured officers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he was quoted as saying in a statement shared by the Ministry of Interior.

Pakistan Peshawar Bomb blast

Comments

200 characters

Bomb blast kills police officer in foreign diplomats’ security detail in Pakistan, police say

OGDCL, Chinese CCDC sign MoU for shale, tight gas exploration

Dar asks DISCOs to reassess level of HR requirements

At least 51 dead in Iran coal mine blast

Israel’s strike on Beirut killed 37, Lebanon says

Quad group expands maritime security cooperation at Biden’s farewell summit

Donald Trump refuses Harris call for October debate

Sri Lanka’s Marxist-leaning Dissanayake in early lead to become president

Irish firm offers electricity storage solution

CCoSOEs endorses new PRAL board composition

Read more stories