‘Ordinance’ challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024 has been challenged before the Lahore High Court.

A bar member, Munir Ahmad, alleged that the presidential ordinance is based on malice.

The petitioner contended that the powers of the apex court cannot be increased or decreased through an ordinance. He asked the court to direct the respondents to withdraw the draconian ordinance immediately for violating the Constitution. He also asked the court to declare the impugned ordinance null and void and also halt its implementation until a final decision on the matter.

