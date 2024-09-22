New Canton fair, new opportunities

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is scheduled to be held from October 15 to November 4 in 3 phases. The Canton Fair is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of PRC and the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and organized by China Foreign Trade Centre.

Since its establishment in 1957, the Canton Fair has been held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, China, for 135 sessions. It is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history, the largest scale, the most complete exhibit variety, the largest buyer attendance, the most diverse buyer origin and the greatest business turnover in China.

The 135th Canton Fair attracted overseas buyers from 229 countries and regions, including 246,000 who attended onsite and 408,000 online. I am more than happy to introduce to all Pakistani friends about this 136th Canton Fair, and sincerely invite all Pakistani friends, especially friends from business circles, to participate this fair to make full use of Chinese market and share the rich fruits of China’s development. The following are contents and features for this session of Canton Fair:

Better exhibition structure, higher quality exhibitors

Phase 1 focuses on “Advanced Manufacturing”. In addition to conventional industries such as Machinery, Hardware, Tools, Lighting Equipment, and Electrical and Electronic Products, a large number of cutting-edge technologies and intelligent products will be showcased in sections such as Household Electrical Appliances, New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility, Industrial Automation and Intelligent Manufacturing, and New Energy Resources, highlighting new quality productive forces, presenting the latest achievements in fields such as new energy resources and intelligent connected vehicles.

Phase 2 is marked by “Quality Home Life”. Building and Decorative Materials, Home Decorations, and Gifts sections register an exhibition area of over 130,000 square meters, respectively, which can fully meet the diversified demands of global buyers seeking exquisite home products.

Under the theme of “Better Life”, Phase 3 will exhibit products from sectors of Health and Recreation Products, Toys, Children, Baby and Maternity Products, and Fashion to meet the sourcing demand for new consumption. Products in Phase 2 and 3 will further emphasize design innovation, green and low-carbon features, as well as personalization and customization.

Among over 29,000 enterprises participating onsite and online, there are more than 2600 selected brand enterprises that have outstanding innovation capabilities, as well as over 5500 national high-tech enterprises, manufacturing single champions and specialized and sophisticated small and medium enterprises, and a large number of characteristic enterprises recommended by provinces and cities.

Diverse supporting activities and improved convenience

More than 200 Trade Bridge industry-themed events will be staged. The sense of gain will be enhanced for both supply and demand sides through “face-to-face”, “screen-to-screen”, and “face-to-screen” matchmaking, helping enterprises to secure orders and expand markets.

15 conferences and forums themed around digital trade, trade risk control, and key market analysis will be organized. Authoritative industry research institutions will release high-quality industry reports, providing high-quality information to buyers and suppliers, expanding the functions of the Canton Fair and promoting the integration of the exhibition and conferences.

About 400 new product launch events will be hosted to create a new platform for product release at the Canton Fair, better leveraging its market-leading role. 2024 Canton Fair Design Award will be organized, selecting cutting-edge products that combine design and commercial value, to reflect the advanced manufacturing of China.

To facilitate the attendance of global exhibitors and buyers, the 136thCanton Fair will continue to provide pre-registration and badge application at alternative registration offices prior to the Fair. The number of alternative registration offices will be increased, and overseas buyers can apply for badges at airports, designated hotels and Pazhou Ferry Terminal Guangzhou or scan the pre-registration code and get the badge application receipt in advance to attend the Canton Fair more conveniently.

To provide exhibitors and buyers with convenient, practical, and efficient exhibition service, in this session, the Canton Fair’s online platform will launch a mobile app which integrates multiple display and communication functions such as fair assistant, search for exhibitors and products, instant messaging, and business matchmaking. It is available on Apple and Android smart phones.

Setting of International Pavilion, promoting import and export balance

The aim of setting International Pavilion during the session is to promote balanced growth of import and export and to help international companies explore the Chinese and global markets. After 35 sessions of development, over 17,000 overseas enterprises from more than 100 countries and regions have participated in the International Pavilion as high-quality national and regional pavilions, including many world-renowned enterprises.

For the 136th Canton Fair, Canton Fair Product Design and Trade Promotion Center (PDC) will continue to pool global design innovation resources. By holding design display, forums and other activities, PDC will provide various forms of display and exchange platform for domestic and overseas design agencies, exhibitors and buyers.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad friends, Chinese government will adhere to open, cooperative and sharing attitude as always and constantly boost trade cooperation with Pakistan brothers. Along with the progresses of the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the potentials of trade between China and Pakistan will be further taped.

We believe Canton Fair is able to connect corporations from China and Pakistan like a bridge by creating more opportunities for cooperation, and it will also help China and Pakistan to achieve win-win cooperation and share new opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). China-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!

For Registration and Invitation: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn

The schedule of the onsite exhibition of the 136thCanton Fair:

Phase 1: October 15-19, 2024;

Phase 2: October 23-27, 2024;

Phase 3: October 31-November 4, 2024;

The online platform will be open from September 16, 2024 to March 15, 2025, displaying the same sections as those of the onsite exhibition.

