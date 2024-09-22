Gold prices hit fresh highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices continued to hit fresh highs on Saturday following record-breaking trends in the global bullion market, traders said.

At the week close, gold prices further grew by Rs500 to settle at new all-time highs of Rs272500 per tola and Rs429 to Rs233625 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion prices rose by $10 to reach at a fresh historic high of $2622 per ounce while silver was available at just over $31 per ounce, traders said.

The local silver prices however remained steady at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders said.

