Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Lahore administration permits PTI to hold rally in Lahore at different venue

Domestic borrowing: govt to borrow on its own terms, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari signs SC (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024

FFBL board approves merger with Fauji Fertilizer

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TRG Pakistan says indirect portfolio company Afiniti has agreed ‘comprehensive restructuring plan’

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

