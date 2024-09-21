Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has sought positive adjustment of Re 0.51 per unit in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for August 2024 to recover additional amount of Rs 853 million from its consumers.

The power utility has submitted its own generation data and imported electricity from National Grid, according to which imported electricity price was less than KE’s own generation.

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will hold a public hearing October 3, 2024 to be attended by representatives of business community and domestic consumers.

