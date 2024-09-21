Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has permitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday (today) with a condition that “the KPK Chief Minister would tender an apology publicly for his vitriol during the Islamabad rally”.

According to an administration spokesperson, the PTI has been permitted to hold the rally at Kahna Kaccha, near the Lahore Ring Road, between 3 pm and 6 pm while complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This approval comes following a directive from the Lahore High Court, which ordered the district administration to decide on PTI’s rally request by 5 pm, as per the law. It is noteworthy that the Lahore High Court had also dismissed a petition seeking to block the rally, stating that it was inadmissible.

Lahore administration permits PTI to hold rally in Lahore at different venue

The PTI had initially requested to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 21, but the administration denied it and offered an alternate venue of Kahna Kaccha.

In a message posted on social media, PTI leader Naeem Panjuthha confirmed that the administration had given them permission with certain conditions, adding that during a meeting with the District Commissioner Lahore, they had an issue with the rally’s timing.

The PTI requested the administration to allow them to conclude the rally at 11 pm, as many of their supporters were coming from various parts of the city, but it was turned down.

Meanwhile, in a non-objection certificate (NOC) issued late in the night, the administration said that this permission is being issued after the submission of an undertaking by the organiser that in case of any untoward incident, they (the PTI) shall take full responsibility of the ‘jalsa’ and shall be held responsible. It further stated that the district administration and the district police propose to issue the NOC for holding of ‘jalsa’ at Lahore Ring Road, Kahna, subject to the following conditions: the timing of salsa would be from 3 pm to 6 pm and the organisers will be responsible for ensuring stage security.

It also asked the KPK Chief Minister to tender an apology publically for his vitriol during the Islamabad rally and all those under trial for hate speech in the Islamabad rally would not be allowed to participate or appear on the stage. Moreover, no anti-state or anti-institution sloganeering or statement would be used during the rally and all those under trial for hate speech in the Islamabad rally would not be allowed to participate or appear on the stage.

Also, the administration barred the hoisting of the Afghan flag during the rally and added that no Afghan paid manpower would be brought to the ‘jalsa’.

Earlier in the day, the opposition leader of Punjab, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, along with several members of the Punjab Assembly, visited the Minar-e-Pakistan site only to find the gates locked and a heavy police presence barring their entry.

The district administration has restricted public access to Minar-e-Pakistan by locking all gates and placing containers at the venue while a significant police deployment was also been stationed at the site.

