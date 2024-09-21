AC confirms bail of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Friday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Bukhari advocate and Faisal Chaudhry advocate in different cases registered against them in connection with violation of no-objection certificate (NOC) during PTI’s public gathering held on September 8.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain while hearing the case confirmed bail of Bukhari in two cases and Faisal Chaudhry in one case.

Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Ali Azad appeared before the court on behalf of the accused and argued over the bail applications.

The court after the hearing arguments approved Bukhari and Chaudhry's bail applications against the surety bonds of Rs30,000 each.

