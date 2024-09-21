Gold prices reach new highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Friday shot up to fresh heights as the global bullion value surpassed record levels of $2600 per ounce, traders said.

Soaring by Rs3500 and Rs3001, gold prices reached new highs of Rs272,000 per tola and Rs233,196 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, international bullion prices grew by $35 to hit new historic highs of $2612 per ounce while silver was selling for over $31 per ounce, traders said.

The domestic silver prices stood firm at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024