AGL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 123.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
DFML 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
DGKC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.47%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFBL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.35%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
HUBC 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 57.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.29%)
OGDC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.78%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 115.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.01%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 8,644 Increased By 71.9 (0.84%)
BR30 27,166 Decreased By -110.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 82,267 Increased By 808.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 26,096 Increased By 296.3 (1.15%)
Japan’s Nikkei rallies on Wall Street’s lead as BOJ decision looms

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 10:17am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose strongly in early trading on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while traders also kept a wary eye on a Bank of Japan policy announcement later in the day.

The tech-heavy Nikkei was up 1.8% at 37,822.84, as of 00:04 GMT, with chip-sector stocks outperforming in line with US equity moves on Thursday. Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron soared 4.6%.

Automakers also gained amid a weakening yen, which boosts the value of overseas revenue.

Toyota Motor advanced 1.7%. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 211 rose, 12 fell and two were trading flat.

The broader Topix gained 1.42%.

The time of the BOJ announcement isn’t set, but typically comes around 03:00-04:30 GMT.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as exporters advance on weaker yen

Stocks are in a midday recess from 02:30-03:30 GMT.

The central bank is set to keep monetary policy steady on Friday, but signal its confidence that solid wage growth and consumption will allow it to raise interest rates again in coming months. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is due to brief media at 06:30 GMT.

