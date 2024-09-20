Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations continue at Governor’s House

KARACHI: Under the directive of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations continue at the Governor House to mark the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. On Thursday night, another Milad gathering was held, featuring renowned naat reciters including Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi, Muhammad Khawar Naqshbandi and Mufti Madani Basheer.

The distinguished scholars present delivered special speeches highlighting the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet (SAW), presenting scholarly articles on various aspects of his life. The audience was deeply moved by the soul-stirring recitations of naat in honour of the Prophet (SAW).

