Controversial tweet: Interim bail of PTI leader Aliyah extended till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliyah Hamza till September 23, in a case registered against her in connection with a controversial tweet.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, extended Aliyah’s bail in a case registered against her under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for a controversial tweet.

The PTI leader appeared before the court along with her legal team including Tariq Noon, Murtaza Turi and Ali Imran.

During the hearing, the defence counsel told the court to grant them time for preparation of arguments.

They requested the court to adjourn the case.

The court approved Aliyah’s counsel’s request and adjourned the proceedings, extending Aliyah Hamza’s interim bail until September 23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024