AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

Controversial tweet: Interim bail of PTI leader Aliyah extended till 23rd

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliyah Hamza till September 23, in a case registered against her in connection with a controversial tweet.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, extended Aliyah’s bail in a case registered against her under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for a controversial tweet.

The PTI leader appeared before the court along with her legal team including Tariq Noon, Murtaza Turi and Ali Imran.

During the hearing, the defence counsel told the court to grant them time for preparation of arguments.

They requested the court to adjourn the case.

The court approved Aliyah’s counsel’s request and adjourned the proceedings, extending Aliyah Hamza’s interim bail until September 23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI local court Aliya Hamza Controversial tweet

Comments

200 characters

Controversial tweet: Interim bail of PTI leader Aliyah extended till 23rd

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories