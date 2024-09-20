AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Published 20 Sep, 2024

CM monitoring governance-related issues

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:32am

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the first chief minister in the history of Punjab who monitored governance-related issues.

Talking to the US Consul General Kristin Hawkins, who called on her, here Thursday, Aurangzeb said that on the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, all provincial ministers visited bazaars to check the prices of items of daily use.

She also stated that work was underway at a brisk pace on projects such as field hospitals, hospitals on wheels, demand and supply management, scholarships for students, roads upgradation and on programmes related to the economic prosperity of women in the province.

“The people of Punjab are facing the consequences of climate change,” Marriyum said, adding, “Soon after taking office in March, the CM focused her energies on combating smog in Punjab. For the first time in the province’s history, a campaign has been launched to create awareness in people about smog.”

She told the US consul general that digital monitoring of the E-mass transit system, the establishment of a solarized network, and the smoke rising from the crops’ residue, being emitted by vehicles and from chimneys was continuing. So far 1,000 super seeds and around 9, 560 environment-friendly tractors had been provided to the farmers at 60 per cent subsidy, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

