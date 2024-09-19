Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to continue engagement for expanding bilateral relations in areas of trade and economy, connectivity, energy and food security, as the two sides also expressed eagerness to further discuss implementation on the free trade agreement between Pakistan and five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.

The understanding was reached during delegation-level talks between the two countries in which Russian side was led by visiting Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Pakistani side by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday.

“The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades. They agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology and education,” said a statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that Deputy Prime Minister Dar expressed Pakistan’s desire to intensify bilateral, political, economic and defence dialogue with the Russian Federation.

It stated that the two sides also agreed to continue coordination on multilateral fora including at the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The two sides also signed an MoU of bilateral cooperation in the domain of economy and trade at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Overchuk.

The MoU between Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) and Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) was signed by Acting Managing Director PMEX Farhan Tahir from the Pakistan side and by President SPIMEX Igor Artemyev from the Russian side.

Pakistan also announced its accession to the MoU on Creation and Development of International Transport Corridor Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan. The instrument of accession was signed by Secretary Ministry of Communications Ali Sher Mahsud from the Pakistan side.

Speaking at a joint news conference along with Deputy Prime Minister Dar, the Russian deputy prime minister said they discussed prospects for collaboration between Pakistan and EEU. “We have discussed opportunities for implementing free trade agreement between Pakistan and these five countries and we look forward to further discussing and finalizing the agreement,” he added.

The Russian deputy prime minister the two sides had “very deep” discussions touching all sectors, indicating the interest of mutual cooperation, covering a wide range of areas including trade and economy, energy, connectivity education business to business contacts, people to people contacts.

He said that the two sides also discussed cooperation at the international level including at the SCO level. He also stated that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to attend the SCO’s Heads of Government level meeting to be held in Islamabad next month.

“We have seen that our goals and our vision of development of economic ties within the SCO are very much aligned. They include improving connectivity within the SCO region, increase of share of transactions performed in national currencies, addressing issues of the climate agenda, food security, and energy security. All these issues are on the agenda,” he added. He said that relevant authorities from both the countries would hold further discussions on these issues today (Thursday).

He said that inter-governmental commission meeting later this year in Russia will provide an opportunity to further trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s application to join the BRICS, the Russian deputy prime minister said that Russia welcomes Pakistan’s application for the membership, adding that decision on new applications are made with consensus.

While speaking in response to the question on Pakistan’s application to join BRICS, Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that Pakistan would like to be active in all regional and multilateral forums, including BRICS and Pakistan is eager to join this forum.

However, he said that there is a due process for becoming a member and it is not through the majority vote but through consensus. He said that Pakistan would continue to comply with all the requisite requirements which would entitle it to become a member of the BRICS. He also thanked the Russian side for its support to Pakistan’s bid for the membership of BRICS.

Dar stated that during the meeting, they held in-depth discussions which were focused on outlining further potential for expansion of economic relations between the two countries

He said that Pakistan-Russia bilateral trade touched the mark of $1 billion last year, and expansion of trade ties by working out logistic and other related issues is a priority for both the countries.

The deputy prime minister said energy cooperation with Russia holds potential, and we aim to explore this avenue further. He said Pakistan is also eager to develop connectivity projects, including rail and road networks between two countries and beyond.

Talking about regional cooperation, he said Pakistan views Russia as an important player in the West, South and Central Asia, and strengthening mutually-beneficial cooperation with Russia remains an important priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy. “We held in-depth friendly discussion today with an agenda focused on assessment of bilateral cooperation and outlining of further potential for expansion of economic relationship between our two countries. We agreed today to identify specific projects in all areas of mutual interest on the bilateral agenda including trade economy energy, culture, education and people-to-people contacts,” Dar said.

He said that energy cooperation holds potential and we aim to explore this avenue further and the two sides held detailed discussion on the subject. “Both sides are eager to develop connectivity projects including rail and road networks between the two countries and beyond,” he added.

He said Islamabad aims to continue cooperation with Moscow on realising the common goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Noting Russia’s historically strong relations with Muslim world, the OIC and its position on Palestine conflict, Dar said Pakistan greatly appreciates Russia’s stance that freedom of speech must not be an instrument to disrespect a revered personality or religion and not to hurt sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

He hoped to continue high-level contacts and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepen and strengthen relations with Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk’s visit is taking place in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin on transforming bilateral relations into a solid, mutually-beneficial economic partnership.

