AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.72%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 143.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.28%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
UNITY 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,534 Increased By 73.9 (0.87%)
BR30 27,110 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 81,626 Increased By 1165 (1.45%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 349.3 (1.37%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-19

‘Anthem disrespect’: FO summons Afghan chargé d’affaires

Ali Hussain Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the Afghanistan interim government by summoning its chargé d’affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the “reprehensible” act of disrespect to the country’s national anthem by Peshawar-based Afghanistan diplomats.

Mawlawi Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, the Afghan chargé d’Affairs, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs late on Tuesday night and a strong protest was lodged with him over the disrespect of the national anthem by Acting Consul General of Afghanistan along with another Afghanistan consulate official at an event in Peshawar, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed in response to media queries.

“The disrespect of host country’s national anthem is against diplomatic norms. This act of Acting Consul General of Afghanistan is reprehensible. We are conveying our strong protest to the Afghan authorities both in Islamabad and Kabul,” Baloch said in her initial statement over the Tuesday’s incident.

The Acting Consul General of Afghanistan, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, along with another official of the Afghanistan consulate can be seen remaining seated during the national anthem in a viral video from a conference on the eve of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) held in Peshawar on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and other provincial officials also in attendance.

The event was also attended by a large number of elected public representatives, government officials, political and social figures and scholars from all schools of thought.

The two Afghanistan officials remained seated throughout the national anthem while all the participants of conference can be seen standing in respect of the national anthem, which triggered criticism, as Pakistanis on social media platform strongly condemned the Taliban regime’s representatives, calling on the government to expel them.

However, in a statement, Afghanistan Consulate in Peshawar maintained that the Consul General Mohibullah Shakir had no intention to disrespect the Pakistani national anthem but he did not stand up because of the “music of the anthem.” “There was no intention to disrespect or dishonour the Pakistani national anthem,” the statement read, adding: “The Consul general did not stand during the anthem because of the music in it.”

It further stated that the Afghanistan interim government has also banned its own national anthem because of the music. “If this anthem was played without music or performed by children, the Consul General would have stood up and put his hand on his chest as well… There is no question of insulting Pakistan or its national anthem at all,” the Afghan Consulate stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office Afghanistan Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Afghan chargé d’affaires National Anthem Mawlawi Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb Afghan CG Mohibullah Shakir

Comments

200 characters

‘Anthem disrespect’: FO summons Afghan chargé d’affaires

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories