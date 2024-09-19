JI chief urges CJP to help resolve ‘political crisis’

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has categorically rejected the proposed constitutional amendment regarding the age and number of Supreme Court judges, deeming it unacceptable.

While addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Wednesday, he urged the Chief Justice to publicly refuse any extension and resign if the amendment is passed by Parliament, insisting that this is the only way to resolve the ongoing political crisis.

He condemned the government’s handling of the amendment process, saying it has breached the parliamentary norms by keeping the draft concealed from members of Parliament.

Rehman announced that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will consult legal experts on various pressing issues, including the Dubai leaks, the interest-based economy, the IPPs agreement, and the proposed constitutional amendment. Following these consultations, the party will inform the nation and outline its strategy.

