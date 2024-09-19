About 1,434,028 bales of cotton reach ginneries

LAHORE: According to the latest cotton statistics released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) as of September 15, 2024, total cotton arrivals have reached 1,434,028 bales.

This represents a significant decrease of 63.55% compared to the 3,933,846 bales recorded by the same date in 2023. In Punjab, cotton production has amounted to 538,686 bales this year, in contrast to 1,544,634 bales produced by this date last year, indicating a 65.13% decline in production.

Similarly, in Sindh, 895,342 bales have been produced this year, compared to 2,389,212 bales during the same period last year, reflecting a 62.5% reduction in production. In Baluchistan, the total cotton production for the year stands at 34,900 bales.

Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Transfer of Technology Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute in Multan said that the significant reduction in cotton production in Pakistan this year can be attributed to several key factors, including climate change, extreme heat and drought, flooding rains, and pest infestations.

These challenges have pushed production costs beyond the reach of many farmers, while no climate-resilient cotton variety capable of yielding optimally under such harsh conditions has been developed. We urgently requires cotton strains that can withstand temperatures exceeding 43°C while maintaining high productivity.

Furthermore, the sector faces a critical need for advanced breeding programs, particularly in biotechnology and genetic engineering, to enhance per-acre yields. However, institutions like the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) are facing severe financial constraints, limiting research advancements.

Ideally, cotton production requires daytime temperatures of 35-40°C and nighttime temperatures of 26-28°C, but this year’s prolonged heatwaves in Punjab and Sindh, with temperatures soaring to 48°C, severely impacted crops.

Pest infestations, particularly whiteflies and pink bollworms, have compounded the damage, with an estimated 1.5 million bales lost annually to these pests. Heavy rains have also devastated approximately 293,000 acres of cotton fields in Sindh, while lakhs of acres in Punjab have suffered similar losses.

Experts estimate that 25% of the overall cotton crop has been damaged by rains, prompting the textile industry to place import orders for 1.6 million bales to meet domestic demand, which is expected to rise further, burdening the national economy by billions of dollars.

The financial challenges faced by PCCC, exacerbated by the cessation of cotton cess payments by many textile mills under APTMA’s influence, and the declining profitability of cotton farming, are also key issues. In 2024, domestic cotton production is projected to reach only 6.5-7.0 million bales, significantly below national requirements.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman while commenting on the report said that

Pakistan’s cotton production has plummeted by 63% compared to last year’s figures. This significant decline has raised concerns about the country’s ability to meet its cotton demands.

Usman emphasized the need for the government to take immediate steps to boost cotton production. He pointed out that Pakistan will have to import 60 to 65 lakh bales of cotton from countries like Brazil, America, Australia, and Argentina to meet its requirements. Additionally, 8 to 10 lakh bales are expected to be imported from Afghanistan.

The analyst highlighted the importance of implementing the Trace system to curb unregistered trade, which has increased due to the imposition of General Sales Tax. This system would help regulate the cotton trade and prevent unauthorized transactions.

Agricultural expert Munawar Ali from Sindh noted that reduced cotton arrivals in the region compared to last year are primarily due to frequent rains in recent weeks, labor shortages, and delayed harvesting by farmers discouraged by low prices. However, with the end of the monsoon season and improving weather conditions, cotton fruiting appears promising, with prices currently ranging between 8,000 and 9,500 rupees per maund. Cotton arrivals are expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, progressive farmer Muhammad Bilal Israiel from Punjab reported that the recent rains impacted cotton production in the province’s cotton belt, but the current crop condition remains favourable, with ample fruit on the plants. He advises farmers to apply NPK foliar and fungicide sprays post-rain, and to use urea if there are no signs of leaf reddening.

