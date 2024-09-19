AGL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.24%)
AIRLINK 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.32%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
DGKC 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FCCL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.39%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
MLCF 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
OGDC 142.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 59.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 8,485 Increased By 25 (0.3%)
BR30 26,971 Decreased By -297.7 (-1.09%)
KSE100 81,125 Increased By 663.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 25,604 Increased By 135.9 (0.53%)
Malaysian palm oil higher on short-covering

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday to snap a three-session slide, as traders covered their short positions amid poor weather conditions in the world’s second-largest producer, with strength in rival oils also lending support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 112 ringgit, or 3%, higher at 3,848 ringgit ($907.12) a metric ton, the highest single-session rise since July 24, 2023.

The recovery in palm oil was due to reduced production capacity caused by poor weather conditions, especially in the northern peninsular states, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“This resulted in short-covering in the market today,” Supramaniam said, referring to traders buying borrowed securities to close out open short positions at a profit or loss. Malaysia’s meteorology department on Tuesday issued a continuous rain warning for four states in the north of the country until Sept. 21, with other states forecast to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.43%, while its palm oil contract added 1.27%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.18%.

Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Cargo surveyors estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Sept. 1-15 rose between 9.1% and 10.2% from a month ago.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

