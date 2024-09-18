‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to release in Indian cinemas in October

Pakistan’s highest-grossing film – ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ – is all set to release in Indian cinemas, an announcement made on the film’s official Instagram page on Wednesday.

In a post, a poster of the film was accompanied by the caption, “Two years on, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable! Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from 2nd October 2024.”

The film, released in 2022, saw a global debut and remains the highest grossing Pakistan-made and Punjabi-language film.

Last year, lead actor Fawad in an interview with CNN, spoke about the significance of the film being potentially released in India, and the importance of cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

“It’s a great way and a handshake and I think you know it’s kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another in good times on occasions like Diwali and Eid,” he had said at the time.

The film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’.

The film’s premise revolved around the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan, and Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the leader of a brutal gang.

Actor Mahira Khan played Mukkho, a fiery village woman who is Maula Jatt’s romantic interest.

