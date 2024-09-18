AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to release in Indian cinemas in October

BR Life & Style Published 18 Sep, 2024 07:42pm

Pakistan’s highest-grossing film – ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ – is all set to release in Indian cinemas, an announcement made on the film’s official Instagram page on Wednesday.

In a post, a poster of the film was accompanied by the caption, “Two years on, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable! Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from 2nd October 2024.”

The film, released in 2022, saw a global debut and remains the highest grossing Pakistan-made and Punjabi-language film.

Last year, lead actor Fawad in an interview with CNN, spoke about the significance of the film being potentially released in India, and the importance of cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

“It’s a great way and a handshake and I think you know it’s kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another in good times on occasions like Diwali and Eid,” he had said at the time.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ slated for unprecedented international re-release: report

The film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’.

The film’s premise revolved around the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan, and Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the leader of a brutal gang.

Actor Mahira Khan played Mukkho, a fiery village woman who is Maula Jatt’s romantic interest.

‘Nobody helped me’: Humaima Malick reflects on ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ experience

The Legend of Maula Jatt

