‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ slated for unprecedented international re-release: report

  • Pakistan's blockbuster movie is slated for re-release across 15 sites in the UK, seven in the US and another two in the UAE on April 21
BR Life & Style Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 02:59pm
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ Pakistan’s highest grossing film of all time, is getting an unprecedented theatrical re-release in key international markets, reported Variety on Wednesday.

Theatrical releases for South Asian films are rare due to satellite and streaming rights being assigned after the standard window for their theatrical releases, the report added.

Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster is slated for re-release across 15 sites in the UK, seven in the US and another two in the UAE on April 21.

‘Nobody helped me’: Humaima Malick reflects on ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ experience

To date, the film’s total box-office take has amounted to $13.8 million worldwide across 500 screens, making it the highest grossing Pakistan-made and Punjabi-language film, as well as the top South Asian film in the UK from 2018 to 2022.

It grossed more than five times Pakistan’s previous box office star, ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’.

In addition, producer Brian Adler, also known for visual effects for ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Venom’ and ‘Ad Astra,’ has come on board as an executive producer.

The film has also had a cultural impact with its merchandise continuing to sell worldwide.

A replica of the ‘gandasa’ featured in the film raised over $50,000 at a charity auction in Toronto last month.

An art exhibit in Pakistan’s largest cinema multiplex is also showcasing props, weapons, behind-the-scenes memorabilia and miniature models to celebrate the film’s success.

Produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, the film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’.

The story revolves around the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan, and Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the leader of a brutal gang. Both Khan and Abbasi have garnered critical acclaim for their performances.

Mahira Khan plays Mukkho, a fiery village woman who is Maula Jatt’s romantic interest.

‘No boundaries for artists’: Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor says ‘would love to’ work in a Pakistani movie

Of the new developments, Hikmat said: “It’s hard to believe that ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is getting a re-release after months of its initial release but I’m absolutely thrilled for audiences to rediscover the film. It’s a testament to the enduring power of cinema to enchant and captivate even in the face of the digital revolution,” she was quoted as saying by Variety.

From a slap heard around the world to the Maula Jatt legend at the box office

Lashari added: “I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support our film has received from fans around the globe. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thrilled for everyone to have another chance to experience the magic, heart and camaraderie that we poured into this epic story.”

Pranab Kapadia, founder of Moviegoers Entertainment, the overseas distributors for ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt,’ added: “We are absolutely delighted to witness history in the making. Never before has any [Pakistan] film re-released within six months of its original release”, Variety quoted him as saying.

“Thanks to the love of audiences across the globe and support from our exhibition partners, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ continues to set box office records.”

Potential release of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India great for ‘diplomacy’ and ‘exchange’: Fawad Khan

