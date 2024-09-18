Russian Deputy PM Overchuk arrives in Islamabad

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

A high-level delegation is also accompanying the Russian Deputy PM.

This will be the highest-level visit from an official of the Russian Federation in several years, and a follow-up of discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana (Kazakhstan) on July 3, 2024.

Overchuk will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office had said in a statement earlier.

Earlier, citing sources, Business Recorder had reported that Pakistan and Russia are all set to ink a number of pacts on government-to-government (G2G) with regards to trade, energy, finance, and industry during the visit Overchuk’s visit.

The three-pronged strategy for Pakistan-Russia energy cooperation outlined last year is as follows: (i) procurement of crude oil;(ii) procurement of LNG; and (iii) development of gas infrastructure in Pakistan.