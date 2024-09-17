Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan slams Afghan Consul General Peshawar for disrespecting national anthem

BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2024

The Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Tuesday condemned the act of disrespecting the national anthem by Afghanistan’s Acting Consul General in Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur invited Afghan Consulate officials to the Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalameen Conference in Peshawar.

Pakistan, Afghan forces continue exchange of heavy fire

While Pakistan’s national anthem was playing, Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir remained seated, blatantly disregarding diplomatic protocol.

According to the foreign office, disrespecting the host country’s national anthem is against diplomatic norms.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the Afghan authorities both in Islamabad and Kabul,” the spokesperson said.

Security forces foil aggression on Afghan border

Afghan Taliban’s refusal to curb TTP continues to sully Pakistan-Afghan relations.

Pakistan has been asking the Afghan interim government of Taliban to take action against Afghanistan-based TTP which is involved in terrorism in Pakistan.

However, the Afghan side continues to show reluctance to take any practical action against the group.

