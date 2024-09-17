Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
ADVANS bank renamed Halan

Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: ADVANS Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited renamed to “Halan Microfinance Bank Limited” with effect from September 16, 2024.

In exercise of the powers conferred on the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance No. LV of 2001, the SBP has notified that the name of “ADVANS Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited” has been changed to “Halan Microfinance Bank Limited” with immediate effect.

Halan Microfinance Bank Limited (formerly, ADVANS Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited), is operating with 19 branches since 2012.

