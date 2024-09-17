ADVANS bank renamed Halan

KARACHI: ADVANS Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited renamed to “Halan Microfinance Bank Limited” with effect from September 16, 2024.

In exercise of the powers conferred on the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance No. LV of 2001, the SBP has notified that the name of “ADVANS Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited” has been changed to “Halan Microfinance Bank Limited” with immediate effect.

Halan Microfinance Bank Limited (formerly, ADVANS Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited), is operating with 19 branches since 2012.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024