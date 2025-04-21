Six terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations: ISPR

At least six terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were carried out between April 20 and 21 in the North and South Waziristan districts.

In the first operation, conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, five “Khawarij” were killed.

“Own troops effectively engaged the location, resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell,” said the ISPR statement.

In a separate operation in South Waziristan, a key militant commander identified as Zabi Ullah alias Zakran was killed.

Four militants killed in Swat IBO

The ISPR noted that the slain militant was involved in multiple attacks targeting security personnel and civilians and was on the most-wanted list of law enforcement agencies.

“Sanitisation operations are ongoing to ensure the presence of no other militant in the vicinity,” the military added.

Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country, the ISPR added.