Govt set to distribute 500,000 ‘Kissan Cards’ by Oct 15: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, announced on Monday that the government is set to complete the distribution of 500,000 “Kissan Cards” by October 15, 2024. These cards aim to provide farmers with easy access to finance for purchasing agricultural inputs.

The Minister revealed that a total of 850,000 farmers have registered for the Kissan Card scheme. Currently, 250,000 cards are in the delivery process. To manage this initiative, the agriculture department has established 134 distribution centres at the tehsil level across the province.

During his visit to the Kisan Card Supply Center in Okara district, the Minister was accompanied by several officials, including Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed, RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner District Okara Captain Farrukh Atique Khan (R), District Police Officer District Okara Muhammad Rashid Hidayat, and Director Agriculture Extension District Sahiwal Chaudhry Shahbaz.

Minister Kirmani highlighted that the Kisan Card will specifically be used for purchasing inputs for wheat cultivation. In Okara district alone, over 21,000 farmers have registered, and dedicated Kisan Card Delivery Centers have been set up to assist them. The Agriculture Department staff at these centres had been instructed to guide farmers through the process.

Furthermore, the Minister underscored the Chief Minister Punjab’s commitment to agricultural development. As part of this effort, the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme will provide a subsidy of 1 million rupees per tractor to promote agricultural mechanization. Additionally, model Agri Malls are being established in Bahawalpur, Multan, Sargodha, and Sahiwal to offer modern facilities to farmers. For the first time in the country’s history, Agricultural Graduates Internship Programme has been introduced, offering interns a monthly stipend of Rs60,000.

